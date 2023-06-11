The iconic and beloved teen comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’ has come to an end… Hasn’t it? Fans of the Netflix’s series thought that Season 4 would be the last, but (spoilers ahead!) narrator John McEnroe’s last words have some viewers confused about the ending… As he says that this is goodbye “for now.” What?

Again, spoilers alert! At the end of the series, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finally gets everything she ever wanted: she got into Princeton, graduated as valedictorian and she and Ben (Jaren Lewison) are now boyfriend and girlfriend (Sorry, team Paxton!).

Meanwhile, we see that all the characters got their respective dreams: Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) is studying robotics in Howard, Eleanor (Ramona Young) is directing and still in a relationship with Trent (Benjamin Norris), while Paxton (Darren Barnet) is back at the ASU and going out with teacher Lindsay (Genneya Walton.) So, are we going to see more of the gang soon? Here’s what we know!

Is Never Have I Ever coming back with a Season 5?

Well, sadly, no. As announced last year, Season 4 is the end of the series and there will not be a Season 5. However, as fans got excited after the final words of “for now,” Ramakrishnan explained what that means.

“‘For now’ means, to me, that this is just a moment in time, because the roller-coaster ride of life continues,” she told Netflix’s Tudum. “Devi’s still a work in progress. It’s very clear that this is just one of many chapters in a young woman’s life, which is very exciting… Life continues and you have no idea what the fuck is going to happen.”

However, if you’re a fan of Benvi (aka Ben and Devi), you would like to know that Lewison would love to come back… Sometime in the future. “I don’t know if that means in 10 or 15 years Maitreyi and I agree to do a rom-com together and [creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher] come back,” he told Tudum.