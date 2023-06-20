Is 'One Piece' on Netflix? Where to watch the new live-action series

One Piece will finally have its own live-action and this morning the first teaser was released. Iñaki Godoy will bring Monkey D. Luffy to life in the adaptation based on the work of Japanese mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

“In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King and to discover the mythical treasure: the One Piece”, describes the official synopsis revealed by IMDb.

The announcement of the series’ arrival was released at the end of 2021 and from that moment on, fans began the countdown to see the story on the screen, and this time with real actors.

To which streaming platform will One Piece arrive?

The live-action adaptation of One Piece will arrive on Netflix at the end of August, on the 31st. So there are still a few months left to get to know this new version of the characters and the story that captivated the world a few years ago.

Iñaki Godoy will not be alone, but will be accompanied by great actors. Some of them are Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Gibson, Taz Skylar, McKinley Belcher III and many others.

The series will have a total of eight episodes and has been rated for ages 14+, so it is likely that it will not appear on Netflix Kids.