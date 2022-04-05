HBO Max is developing a new show based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's character, Sherlock Holmes and Robert Downey Jr. is involved in the project. Here, check out the full story.

In the streaming war, one of the content that has captured fans attention are the true-crime series, such as 'Inventing Anna' or 'The Tinder Swindler'. So, it’s not surprising that there are more coming in (such as the new Andrew Garfield’s show). However, it seems like HBO Max is betting for a scripted crime-solving classic: Sherlock Holmes.

The WarnerMedia-backed streamer is working on two scripted series based on the beloved Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s character, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, so far there’s no details about the premise or if these new series will be connected with each other.

The Sherlock Holmes potential franchise would be part of a vast catalog of iconic characters appealing to audiences, which will also include DC and the new ‘The Batman’ universe. On the other hand, it’s confirmed that Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed the character in the 2009 film and its 2011 sequel, will be a part of the project.

Robert Downey Jr. to exec produce new Sherlock Holmes series

According to the report, it isn’t clear if Downey Jr. will reprise his role as the famous detective. However, he’s on board on the project as executive producer of both shows. Alongside him, Lionel Wigram, who was also part of the 2009 and 2011 films, will also produce the show.

In the case of Downey Jr.’s Sherlock films, a third movie in the franchise was in development but never moved beyond that stage. Since then, there have been several adaptations of the character in TV, including ‘Sherlock’, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch.

Netflix, on the other hand, has also developed a movie related to the character with ‘Enola Holmes’, which is focused on Sherlock’s younger sister Enola, who is portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown. In that film, which is getting a sequel out later this year, Henry Cavill plays Holmes.