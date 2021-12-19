Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' is set to hit the theaters in March 2022, but the director talked about his inspiration behind this new adaptation. Here, check out how Nirvana and Kurt Cobain set the tone for the movie.

‘The Batman’, which will be released on March 4 2022, it’s probably one of the highest anticipated movies for next year. Robert Pattinson’s casting as the caped crusader was first met reluctantly but, after the trailer came out in August, the tables have turned and the excitement to meet his version of Bruce Wayne has grown.

Judging by the trailer footage, it’s clear that the vision for this Bruce Wayne isn’t the one fans are accustomed to: the millionaire playboy who acts like he doesn’t care about anything. This time, Wayne seems tormented, as many fans have put it.

In an interview with Empire, posted on Saturday, Dec. 18, director Matt Reeves talked about how this film adaptation of the comic book character was inspired by late Nirvana frontman and '90s music icon Kurt Cobain.

Matt Reeves thinks Pattinson’s has a “that Kurt Cobain thing”

In the interview with Empire, Reeves admitted that Nirvana’s music set the tone for the idea of the film. "When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana's 'Something In The Way,'" he said, referring to the grunge rock group's 1991 song, which appears in the first trailer for The Batman.

"That's when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we've seen before, there's another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant's Last Days," Reeves said, referring to the 2005 film loosely based on Cobain's life.

Reeves also praised Pattinson’s, whose performance in the crime thriller ‘Good Time’ (2017) caught the director’s eye. "In that movie, you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power," Reeves told Empire.

He also talked about how the 35-year-old actor reminded him of the late Nirvana’s singer: “He's also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse."