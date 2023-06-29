Sarah Snook is one of the most popular actresses of the moment, especially after starring in Succession with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. On Thursday, June 28, her new movie, Run Rabbit Run, was released.

The story follows Sarah, a single mother who is forced to deal with her family’s painful and disturbing past when her young daughter claims to have memories from a previous life.

The film directed by Daina Reid has a running time of one hour and forty minutes in total. The screenplay was written by Hannah Kent and several stars accompanied the actress, such as Lily LaTorre and Neil Melville.

What platform is Run Rabbit Run on?

Run Rabbit Run is currently available on Netflix. It is expected to soon enter the top 10 worldwide and even dethrone Through My Window 2, which was titled Across the Sea. This is the one occupying the #1 spot, so Sarah Snook‘s drama would climb quite fast, with only one day of release.