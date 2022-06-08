Netflix's 'Stranger Things' has been one of the biggest hits of the platform since its beginning in 2016. However, the show is approaching the end. Here, check out what the creators, the Duffer Brothers, have said about the series finale.

Netflix’s hit sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’ just came back with the first part of its fourth season after a three -year hiatus. While the wait was long, it was worth it as fans have been loving the seven episodes which came out last week.

With more 80’s references (including that iconic scene with Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’) and the darkest villain to ever come from the Upside Down, the series came back stronger than ever. The show's new additions, such as Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower, have also been a hit.

However, with the two final episodes coming out in July, fans wonder if this is the end of the beloved show which launched the careers of its young stars. Here, check out what the Duffer Brothers, the creators, have said about the end of the series.

Stranger Things final season: When is the series going to end?

In an open letter to fans, transcribed by The Hollywood Reporter, Matt and Ross Duffer said that they planned out the entire series for it to have “four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but—as you’ll see for yourselves—we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

Netflix already confirmed a fifth season, which, according to the duo, was pitched during the six-month hiatus that caused the pandemic as they explained to Variety. However, there’s no potential release date yet. “The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus,” they said to the outlet.

Either way, it seems like they already have something decided and they have shared that the fifth season will have a time jump, as the show’s young leads are all grown up now. “I’m sure we will do a time jump,” says Ross. “Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that,” he said to TVLine.