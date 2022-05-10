Outlander fans are waiting for Season 7 of the historical drama to arrive. However, many people wonder how many more seasons the show will have. Check out what Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have said about it.

Is Season 7 of Outlander the last one? What Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have said

After season six ended last week, fans of historical fictional drama ‘Outlander’ have started the countdown for the already confirmed Season 7. However, while there are still moments to explore in the love story between Claire and Jaime, it seems like the end might be near.

The series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s books and each season has covered one. The author, who is also involved in the TV adaptation, has published nine books so far and she’s working on a tenth, which will presumably be the last one.

Meanwhile, season sixth of Outlander was shorter than usual, with only eight episodes. It was based on the sixth book ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes’. Season 7, on the other hand, will have 16 episodes and it will cover the events of ‘An Echo in the Bone’.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan talked about the end of ‘Outlander’

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have both talked about when or how they would like the series to come to an end. In an interview with Vanity Fair at the beginning of the year, Balfe shared that she felt that 10 years was a good time to end it, which will be the mark of Season 7.

“We will have hit the almost 10-year mark by the end of that, which feels like a nice kind of time frame, but we don’t know,” Balfe said. “Those decisions are far above my pay grade,” the actor, who is also executive producer of the show, added.

Meanwhile, Heughan also has shared his thoughts of when he would like the series to end. And it’s far more promising. “We're about to do book seven in season seven, so we still have a long way to go,” said Heughan to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance in his show last month.

On the other hand, author Diana Gabaldon has shared that she would like to see all the books adapted. So, fans can be quite reassured that the story would continue, especially after the show still has popularity.