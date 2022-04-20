'Sex Education' is one of Netflix's most popular series. However, many fans think that the fourth season could be the last. Actor Asa Butterfield gives the scoop of the plans for the show. Here, check it out.

With the news that Netflix has lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, it’s reasonable to think that the platform is re-thinking the content they’re offering the users, especially their own. While the competition with new streaming services has been hard, one of the most successful productions for the streamer has been the teen dramas.

‘Sex Education’ has been one of those series. However, with three seasons, it’s safe to say that the ending might be close. It’s the same for ‘Never Have I Ever’, which was renewed for two more seasons, with the fourth already confirmed to be the last.

With ‘Sex Education’ already renewed for a fourth season and part of the cast confirmed their exit, such as Simone Ashley, the anxiety of fans to know the fate of the British series has grown. However, its lead Asa Butterfield, who portrays Otis in the show, has talked about the possible ending and how he feels about it.

Asa Butterfield says he isn’t sure when is ‘Sex Education’ ending

If you haven’t watched the third season, spoilers ahead. At the end of the last season, Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey), after finally admitting their feelings for each other, went separate ways as she decided to go to the United States to study. Meanwhile, the rest of the senior Moordale students were left in the dark with the closing of the high school.

Butterfield, in a recent interview with Radio Times, talked about the upcoming season, saying that he doesn’t know if it will be the last. “I don't know how long they'll want us to go on. I know no one wants it to last forever because it's a coming of age story and people ultimately have to come of age," he explained.

“You can't keep coming of age because then where's the end? Where is the resolution? So 'I don't know' is my answer,” the 25-year-old actor said. However, he was clear when he said that he doesn’t want it to end just yet.

“I love the series and everyone involved in it and we have so much fun. So I have a great time and I'm not in a hurry to leave,” he explained. Those words will mean everything to fans, however, we still “have to wait and see” what Netflix decides.