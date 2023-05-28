Is 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' on Disney+? Where to stream it

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will finally come out on June 2 in the United States after a long wait, five years after its predecessor. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) will be back into the multiverse alongside Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

This time, Miles will encounter even more versions of spider-people. Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac lend their voices for new characters.

The movie is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, who are making their feature directorial debuts. Early previews say that the sequel is even better than the original film. So, if you want to re-watch or watch for the first time ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, check out where you can.

Where to stream free Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse in the US

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse’ is not on Disney+; despite the fact that Disney has an agreement with Sony for the rights of the character. As the movie is not an MCU-related film, the film is a Sony Animation production.

You can watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can also stream it on Sling and FXNow. If you wish to, it’s also available to rent or buy on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Youtube, AppleTV, AMC and Alamo On Demand.

In the first film, fans are introduced to Miles Morales, who is bitten by a radioactive spider and gains superpowers. However, as he tries to save his universe from Wilson Fisk, he joins other Spider-People from various parallel universes.