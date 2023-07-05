Is 'Strokes of Genius' on Netflix? How to watch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's movie

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the best tennis players in the world and have faced each other on several occasions. They have also teamed up for the Swiss athlete’s farewell, which he took last year in London.

Strokes of Genius is the film that intertwines their lives with the beloved 2008 Wimbledon championship, where they played an epic match so close and so reflective of their competitive balance.

It was released in 2018 and was directed by Andrew Douglas, having a total running time of 1 hour and 38 minutes. Several great figures of the sports world make some cameos, such as Paul Annacone and Tim Henman.

Is Strokes of Genius available to watch on Netflix US?

Strokes of Genius is not available on Netflix or any digital platform for free or with a prior subscription, but is available for purchase or rental on Apple TV and iTunes.

The film is in documentary format and First Curiosity reported that “there is countless footage of these two sports celebrities from their youth to what they had become by 2008”.

The friendly rivalry between Federer and Nadal are not the only ones that can be seen throughout the film, but also delves into other legendary clashes. Some of them are Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova or Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.