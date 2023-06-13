Is Thanatomorphose on Netflix? Where to watch the horror movie right now

Thanatomorphose is a Canadian film from 2012, directed, written, and produced by Éric Falardeau in his first project behind the camera. It is a low-budget body horror film, so it’s not for everyone. Recently, there has been a growing interest in this story.

The name of the film is a Hellenic word meaning: visible signs of the decomposition of an organism caused by death. One day, a young, beautiful girl wakes up to find her flesh rotting.

Over time, Netflix has added several great titles to its catalog. One of the most famous has been the Spanish film Tin & Tina, which managed to position itself in the Top 10 of the most watched films worldwide. Here, check on which platform the Canadian project is available.

Where and how to watch Thanatomorphose online

In the last few hours, there has been an increase in demand for this horror feature film, and as always, the first search option was Netflix. However, we must inform you that it is not available there.

Currently, you can watch the movie Thanatomorphose on the streaming service Apple TV+ in the UK and Latin America. This means that in the United States it is not yet available on any official streaming site.

The film is starring Kayden Rose in the role of Laura, alongside Davyd Tousignant, Émile Beaudry, Karine Picard, Roch-Denis Gagnon, Eryka Cantieri, Pat Lemaire, and Simon Laperrière, among others.