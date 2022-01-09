Season 26 of The Bachelor will continue this week with the second episode. This time, singer Hilary Duff and late-night talk show presenter Ziwe will help Clayton Echard with his group date. Here, check out when and how to watch it.

Clayton Echard’s journey to find love during Season 26 of The Bachelor will continue this week with the second episode. After an explosive premiere, fans can’t wait to know what will happen next. Here, check out how to watch this week’s episode.

Last week, we saw how Echard, 28, met 31 potential partners. And we also saw how one contestant, Salley Carson, told him she was supposed to get married with someone else just days before the premiere and rejected him a rose to go home.

But, of course, that wasn’t all. We saw raunchy proposals for day one like Kira Mengistu presenting herself in nothing but red lingerie and a lab coat on. Just typical Bachelor stuff, right? However, this week viewers will watch the first group date with some special guests, singer and actress Hilary Duff and TV host Ziwe.

How to watch The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 2: date and time

You can watch the second episode of the 26th season of The Bachelor on Monday, January 10 at 8 PM ET on FuboTV (7-day free trial). You can also watch it on ABC live. Also, you can watch the show on Hulu and ABC.com, but you’ll have to wait one day after the episodes premiere on TV first.

Fans can expect a fun episode, especially with the help of guest stars. Hilary Duff, which will star on The How I Met Your Mother remake, will guest host a portion of the episode. Duff, 34, will join the contestants as they prepare a Beverly Hills-style birthday party, according to ABC.

In the sneak peak of the episode, it stated that “sparks eventually fly when one woman spends more time with Echard than the kids at the party.” So, who will be? It will be Teddy, the recipient of the first rose impression? We’ll have to wait and see.