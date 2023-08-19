Is 'The Couple Next Door' coming to Netflix? How to watch Sam Heughan's new series

Sam Heughan, who portrays Jamie Fraser in Outlander, has a new project on the horizon, and it’s the series The Couple Next Door. Some details have been revealed, such as whether it will come to Netflix or on which platform.

“The series is a dark and delicious psychological drama that explores the suffocating claustrophobia of the suburbs and the consequences of pursuing the darkest desires”, as stated in the series synopsis shared by some media outlets.

The 43-year-old actor won’t be the sole protagonist in the story; he will share the spotlight with Eleanor Tomlinson, Alfred Enoch and Jessica de Gouw. The plot follows the lives of two couples, but their paths end up intertwining.

On which platform will The Couple Next Door be available?

The series hasn’t premiered yet, but it’s expected to arrive in 2024. However, it won’t be on Netflix. Instead, it will be on Lionsgate+, the streaming service of Starz. The thriller will consist of 6 episodes.

“I’m delighted to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos and adding a third series to my STARZ family. Dries has a unique visual style, and I’m confident we’re going to create something special”, Sam said about the project.