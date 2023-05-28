Is The Curious Case of Natalia Grace on Netflix? Where to watch the documentary series

When it comes to TV, there’s few genres more attention-grabbing than true-crime. That’s why it’s not surprising that many people are interested in watching ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace,’ a three-episode documentary series.

The docu-series will dive deep into the case of Natalia Grace, an orphan from Ukraine who was adopted in 2010 by an Indiana couple, Michael and Kristine Barnett, but turned out to be an adult woman who had intentions of harming their family.

The docuseries features exclusive interviews with the Barnetts and other members of Natalia’s adoptive family, as well as never-before-seen footage. Here, check out where and when you can stream it in the United States.

Where to stream ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’: Is it on Netflix?

Well, ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ isn’t on Netflix. The docu-series will debut on ID on Monday, May 29. It will air the three episodes across three consecutive nights from 9-11 PM ET/PT.

However, you will be able to stream it on Max (formerly HBO Max), as well on Discovery Plus. The latter is still being offered as a standalone streaming service alongside the new merged platform.

Per People magazine, the case is very bizarre as the Bernetts accused Natalia of “trying to poison Kristine’s coffee and kill her by dragging her towards an electric fence.” However, the story doesn’t end then. If you want to know how things turned out, don’t miss it.