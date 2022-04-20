'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' had the worst opening weekend of any 'Harry Potter' movie ever. What does this mean for the future of the franchise? Here, check out what we know.

After the ‘Harry Potter’ series was one of the most lucrative franchises of all time, with 7.7 billion in the box office of all eight films, Warner Bros. tried to replicate the formula with the prequel series of ‘Fantastic Beasts’. However, the saga has been plagued with problems since the beginning and its ending might be close.

The third installment of the series, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ topped the box office with $43 million in the US, which is also one of the best openings of the year. However, the numbers are the worst for any movie related to Harry Potter. To make things worse, the film has received mixed reviews.

The cold response to the movie could have its cause in the many problems the film had to face in production. First, it was Johnny Depp’s exit due to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Ezra Miller’s recent arrests, absence of actress Katherine Waterston or JK Rowling’s controversial comments about transgender people. So, is the franchise dead?

Is Fantastic Beasts canceled? Warner Bros. hasn’t make a decision yet

According to a report from The Wrap’, Warner Bros. won’t confirm any decisions regarding the future of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga yet and they will take “several weeks” to decide. The plans will take into account many aspects, not only the performance, but also the merger between the studio and Discovery, which was closed for $43 billion.

The report also states that, even if the Fantastic Beasts franchise comes to an early end, the studio could still “continue to produce other spin-offs within the Wizarding World,” especially after the success of other products such as the 20-year reunion on HBO Max.

What will happen with Ezra Miller’s character in ‘Fantastic Beasts’?

Ezra Miller portrays Credence Barebone, a.k.a Aurelius Dumbledore, brother of professor Albus Dumbledore. He has been part of the three movies of ‘Fantastic Beasts’, however, with his recent problems with the law, with two arrests for assault in less than four weeks, fans are worried about his future in upcoming movies (if they’re made).

So far, there’s no official statements regarding Miller’s future in ‘Fantastic Beasts’. However, according to reports from Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. decided to pause any upcoming DC project involving the actor, which isn’t exactly reassuring news for his involvement in the wizarding world.