Jimmy Fallon is under fire after Rolling Stone magazine interviewed 14 ex-employees and two present staffers who alleged that “The Tonight Show has been a persistently toxic workplace.” They attributed this negativity to Jimmy Fallon’s purportedly “erratic behavior.”

The individuals interviewed claimed to have witnessed instances where Fallon “lost his temper with crew members, expressed frustration over minor matters, and criticized and demeaned staff members when feeling exasperated.” They expressed apprehension regarding Fallon’s unpredictable outbursts.

Part of the accusations also refer to an incident in which Fallon was so rude to an employee that Jerry Seinfeld allegedly told him to apologize. However, People has now released a report in which Seinfeld, NBC and a current staff member have responded to the accusations.

Is the Jimmy Fallon Show canceled?

While the Internet is talking about the report, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has not been canceled. NBC responded to the scandal with a statement to People magazine, in which they state:

“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

However, the show hasn’t been airing due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America. Jimmy Fallon hasn’t hosted a new episode since May when WGA writers initiated their strike to demand improved rates. This labor action has also affected other late-night TV programs.

Unfortunately, there is currently no indication of a resolution in the negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). Consequently, it’s unlikely that The Tonight Show will return with fresh episodes in the foreseeable future.

What did Jerry Seinfeld said about the incident with Jimmy Fallon?

People magazine said that Seinfeld called the characterization of the situation “so stupid.” His statement to the outlet:

“I remember this moment quite well… I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off,” the comedian said. “It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events.”