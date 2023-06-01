With only one season, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has already become a fan-favorite series for those who love romance stories. The series, which is based on a series of books by author Jenny Han, follows Belly, a teenage girl who gets caught in a love triangle with two brothers.

Han has created some of the most beloved stories, such as the ‘To All The Boys’ trilogy, which was adapted into a film series. Most recently, she also created the TV series spin-off ‘XO, Kitty,’ which has been one of the most watched shows on Netflix since its release.

As the author has such good relationships with Netflix, many fans wonder if they can watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on the platform. Especially, as the second season will come out this July 14. Here, check out where to stream it.

Where to watch or stream ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ in the US

Sadly, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is not available to watch on Netflix as it is a Prime Video original. That means that you can watch it exclusively on the Amazon streaming service. Season 2 episodes will be released weekly, while you can already stream Season 1.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Gavin Casalegno are confirmed to return as the main cast. However, Minnie Mills won’t be returning as Shayla, as she confirmed on her Instagram account back in April. On the other hand, Ellie Fisher will join the cast as a new character named Skye.

Another big reason fans love the series is the soundtrack, as it contains multiple Taylor Swift songs. Actually, the star even re-recorded one of her 1989 tracks ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ for the first Season.