This morning was announced the sad news of the passing of Tony Bennett, one of the most important names in music. He was one of the last great crooners of the mid-twentieth century and one of the most talented artists.

Not only did he create hits for seven decades, but he had established himself as one of the most famous top singers in the world. During 2020 he made it known that he had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

The event took place in New York at the age of 96. Although his cognitive function was impaired, he was still able to sing. One of his greatest friends was Lady Gaga, who had the opportunity to perform with him.

How to watch The Zen of Bennett on streaming

The Zen of Bennett is one of his most popular and well-produced documentaries. Although it is available on Netflix in many countries, this is not the case in the United States, as it can only be purchased or rented through Amazon Prime Video.

The film was released in 2012 and follows Tony Bennett during his 85th birthday. Several stars made cameos and one of them was Lady Gaga, who had established herself as a great friend. The project took home an Australian Cinematographers Society award for Best Documentary.

“At 85, not only does Tony Bennett still have the smoothest pipes in the music business, he’s got the kind of philosophy that has made him one of the most beloved and respected performers of the last six decades. Made with as much class and refinement as Tony himself, this is an insider’s look at the icon as he records his latest duets collection with stars like Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, and—bittersweetly—the late Amy Winehouse”, describes the official synopsis.