Actor Dominic Cooper recently talked about the possibility of doing a third 'Mamma Mia!' film, which was planned but never started development. Here, check out what he says.

The year is 2008 and ‘Mamma Mia!’, starring big names such as Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan alongside fresh faces such as Amanda Seyfrield, hit theaters. While the film didn’t receive good reviews, 14 years later is considered a chick flick campy classic and audiences have loved it ever since.

‘Mamma Mia!’ became the fifth highest grossing film of that year, with $609,841,637, which made Universal consider making a sequel and it came out in 2018. The second film was also a success in the box office, grossing over $400 million worldwide, and received better reviews.

Co-creator Judy Craymer said in June 2020 that she was ready to start developing a third film until the start of the pandemic. “I think that someday there will be another (Mamma Mia!) movie because it is supposed to be a trilogy,” she revealed. Now, actor Dominic Cooper is talking about the possibility.

Dominic Cooper says he would be down for Mamma Mia 3 but there no plans yet

Cooper, 43, is currently promoting his latest project, the drama series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’, and in an interview with Collider he talked about where things stand for a third Mamma Mia movie. And it seems like the possibility is there but there’s nothing concrete.

When asked if he ever wondered if Mamma Mia 3 was still happening, he said he feels he’s “always doing that” and he explained he wrote a producer about it. “I was relieved to hear they’d (ABBA) written a new album,” he said, “I did send out a text to the producer, immediately when that album got good reviews and I’d heard a couple of the songs I’d heard.”

“But who knows? I don’t know. The last one took 10 years to come around. In 10 years’ time, I don’t know what I’m gonna look like, so I don’t know whether anyone would do that in 10 years’ time, if I’m still around,”he added. So, it doesn’t seem like the third movie of Mamma Mia is happening soon.