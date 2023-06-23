Is 'Through My Window: Across the Sea' on Netflix? Where to watch the new trending movie

Through My Window was one of the most popular young love movies of last year and gave the streaming platform a large number of new users, as well as consolidating its position as one of the most watched worldwide.

Netflix has a huge catalog of such stories, as is the case of After, the franchise starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford. However, many are wondering where Across the Sea is available.

The sequel marks the return of the main actors, Julio Peña and Clara Galle, in the roles of Raquel and Ares Hidalgo. The characters will pick up their romance where they left off, but will also face challenges in the next chapter of their relationship.

On what platform was Across the Sea released?

Through My Window: Across the Sea made its grand debut this morning in the Netflix catalog, just as it did with the first installment. The sequel is an original content of the streaming platform, making it an exclusive content of the service.

“Ares and Raquel have maintained a long-distance relationship during his studies in Stockholm. When summer arrives and they meet again, they find that the period of separation and the new people they have met put their relationship to the test”, describes the official synopsis.