In recent days, the whole world has been talking about the Titan Submarine, which suffered an implosion with five people inside during the expedition offered until a few weeks ago by the OceanGate company to see the Titanic.

In this regard, the film made by James Cameron in 1997 about the aforementioned British transatlantic has become a trend in different countries. The story revolves around a romance filled with love and tragedy.

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, and until a few weeks ago was being shown in theaters around the world to commemorate its 25th anniversary. Here, check where to watch it…

What platform is Titanic on?

The popular 1997 film, directed by Cameron, is not available on Netflix. This is because it is part of the Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Over the years, the film has become one of the most significant romantic productions in history and won a total of 11 Academy Awards, making it one of the most awarded films in the ceremony for a long time.

“101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and only voyage”, describes the official synopsis.