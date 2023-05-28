‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ will come out in theaters on June 9th. It will be the first Transformers movie since the critically acclaimed Bumblebee (2018), starring Hailee Steinfeld. And fans have questions about the continuity of the saga, including earlier Michael Bay’s films.

‘Rise of the Beasts’ is directed by Steven Caple Jr., from a script by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. It will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in the human roles.

The movie is set in 1994 Brooklyn, when the Autobots encounter human allies Noah and Elena to help them in their conflict with the beast-like Maximals and the Unicron-led Terrorcons. So, will the movie serve as a sequel, reboot or part of the original franchise? Check out what Caple Jr. said.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is a sequel to Bumblebee

Talking about the film with The Hollywood Reporter, Caple Jr. made it clear that ‘Rise of the Beasts’ is in the same timeline as Bumblebee and Michael Bay’s Transformers movies. He told the outlet that his movie “doesn’t mess up any of the timeline in 2006, 2007.”

He added, “We’re actually going in a direction that allows us to protect that side of the universe, but that’s all you need to know. And if you’re not familiar with The Beast Wars, I would say to just watch the film itself. You don’t have to get caught up with the Beast Wars franchise in order to watch our movie. I feel like this is a standalone.”

So, there it is. The movie will basically be a sequel of Bumblebee and a prequel for the 2007 film. That is why Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov all reprise their voice roles. Meanwhile, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa will also be voicing new characters.