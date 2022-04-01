Is a very happy day for the internet, an announcement was sent out from the verified Twitter account. Apparently Twitter is working on an "Edit Button". Here, check out everything we know.

April Fool's Day or a dream is comming true?. On April 1, 2022, Twitter’s verified account posted to the social media platform that it was “working on an edit button.”

A quick look at the date led makes us believe that this was, in fact, an April Fools’ Day prank. So, we reached out to twitter directly. In an emailed statement to Snopes, a spokesperson wrote: “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.”

While we can’t definitively say whether Twitter will roll out the feature (Because the platform won’t give us a straight answer)many social media users highlighted the coincidental date of the post.

Why do we need an ‘Edit Button’?

If Twitter does make an “edit” option, we could either edit the previous tweet on the edit option. Delet some words, add a photo, everything. Of course, not everyone wants an edit button, arguing that errors and typos are part of the human experience.

Here is the official Tweet: