It’s almost time for a new season on Dancing With the Stars. With the show heading into Disney Plus, rumors about Tyra Banks leaving the show have circulated. Here’s what pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev said about them.

It’s no secret that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has been one of the most successful reality TV competitions of the past 17 years. Last season, the 30th of the show, was among the top five unscripted series with adults for ABC. However, with the show leaving to Disney Plus, people are wondering if Tyra Banks will return as a host.

Supermodel Banks, 48, has served as the host for the show since 2020, when long-time hosts Tom Bergeronm and Erin Andrews parted ways with the show. Bergeron, 66, was the host for 28 seasons, while Andrews, who was a contestant, entered in 2014.

In her two seasons, Banks has received criticism from fans for various reasons, includings rushing the judges when they’re commenting on a performance or talking repeatedly about herself. So, would she leave the show? Here, check out what pro Artem Chigvintsev said about the rumors.

Artem Chigvintsev says that details about DWTS cast will come out in August

In an exclusive talk with Us Weekly at the DIRECTV Space on Saturday, April 16, Chigvintsev said that they haven’t received any new information about season 31 of the show. “As far as the show goes, the only information we received of it is we are going to be on a different platform, but as far as, like, who’s going to be part of it and even ourselves as dancers, I’m not sure,” he told the outlet.

According to Us Weekly, Chigvintsev, 39, said that details about the upcoming season should be made public by August. “I feel like there’s a lot of time ahead of us right now. So, we haven’t got any information on that,” he added. “We’re definitely not the first people to find out what’s going on,” he added.

So far, there are also doubts about pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy returning to the show, as he said that last season, in which he competed with Olivia Jade, was “probably” his last. “I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity. Is this my last season? Probably,” he said to Entertainment Weekly before the Season 30 finale.