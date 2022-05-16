The anticipated sequel of 'Top Gun' will come to theaters on May 27 and many people wonder who will be returning from the original cast. Is Maverick's nemesis Tom "Iceman" Kazanski, played by Val Kilmer, returning?

It’s been a long wait since a sequel to ‘Top Gun’ was announced in 2016 but it’s finally time to see how the second chapter of Pete Mitchell’s story will unfold when ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ hits theaters on May 27. With Tom Cruise reprising one of his most iconic roles, what about the rest of the cast?

Director Joseph Kosinski confirmed that neither Kelly McGillis nor Meg Ryan were coming back to the sequel because they didn’t want to rely too much on nostalgia, saying that “it was important to introduce new characters.” Among them, Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly) and Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller).

However, Maverick’s rivalry with Tom “Iceman” Kazanski, played by Val Kilmer, was a very important part of the story. The actor, who had to undergo a throat cancer surgery, wrote in his autobiography 'I'm Your Huckleberry' (2021) that he wasn't’ called to come back but he “begged” for it. So, is he in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Val Kilmer is returning for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Tom Cruise “fought” for it

While the producers initially didn’t call Val Kilmer back, the actor, Tom Cruise and director Kosinski all wanted him for the sequel. In a new interview with People magazine, both Cruise and Kosinski spoke about the “emotional” reunion between the two actors.

"I really rallied hard for him to make the movie," Cruise said of Kilmer. "The kind of talent that he has, and you see that scene, it's very special, it's just very special," he says about one of the key scenes of the film, which is being praised by critics. "I've always admired his work, his talent (...) It meant a lot to me,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, Kosinski said to the magazine that he was “glad we'll be able to show the evolution of that relationship” in the sequel. Also, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that Cruise “was really adamant that if he's going to make another Top Gun, Val had to be in it,” adding that Kilmer is “such a fine actor, such a good individual.”

Kilmer filmed his scene for ‘Maverick’ after recovering from throat cancer, which damaged his voice permanently, so his performance will be one of the high points of the film. Meanwhile, Kilmer said to People that he felt “like being reunited with a long lost friend” after returning to set.