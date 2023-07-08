It Ends with Us: When will Colleen Hoover's adaptation be released?

It Ends with Us is one of Colleen Hoover‘s most popular and best-selling novels. A few months ago it was announced that it would have its own adaptation, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The story follows Lily, who after graduating from college moves to a new city where she meets Ryle, a neurosurgeon who has a total aversion to relationships but makes an exception for her.

Brandon Sklenar was one of the latest additions to the cast and will play Atlas, a former love of the main character. The actor is known for his participation in the Netflix series 1923.

When will It Ends with Us be released?

Sony Pictures, producer of the film adaptation, announced that the title will hit the big screen on February 9, 2024. The novel was first released in 2016 and has since become a favorite.

The film has not yet seen the light of day but there have already been several controversies surrounding it. One of them was due to fans and readers, as they did not agree with the choice of certain cast members.