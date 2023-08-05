It is the best Batman movie available on Max and it is not 'The Dark Knight'

As you read it: the best Batman movie is available on Max, and to everyone’s surprise, it’s not “The Dark Knight” but a production that came out in 1993 and featured not only the best Caped Crusader but also the best Joker.

The movie, with a duration of one hour and 16 minutes, not only surpassed the adaptation of Christian Bale, which many DC fans consider the best in history, but also became an icon within the franchise.

DC Comics continues to expand its multiverse, releasing various new stories and reimagining the old ones. There have been many Batmans over the years, portrayed by stars like Ben Affleck. Check out which one is the best…

This is the best Batman movie you can watch on Max

The best Batman movie according to many critics is “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm,” an animated film directed by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, who also worked on the animated series of the 1990s featuring the masked hero, which is also considered the best adaptation of the Dark Knight.

But, what was this movie about? Well, its synopsis says the following: “The Phantasm, a masked villain, is spreading terror in the city of Gotham and eliminating the main gangsters one by one. When Batman investigates these crimes, he is mistakenly mistaken for the true wrongdoer.”

Indeed, in addition to presenting this story, the film shows us Bruce Wayne’s early missions as Batman while also delving into the love story between the millionaire and Andrea Beaumont. The fate of their relationship is a crucial factor that led Bruce to choose adopting the identity of Batman.

Why is Batman: Mask of the Phantasm considered the best movie of the character?

As film critic Paulo Quinteros from La Tercera points out, if we consider that a superhero movie should adapt these comic characters to the big screen, “Mask of the Phantasm” does it better than other films.

It takes the Batman from “The Animated Series” and places him in a story where he must protect the city’s criminals from the Phantasm, who hunts them down one by one.

This story tells us the true reason why Bruce accepted becoming the Caped Crusader, showing a more human side of the character never seen before. It is worth mentioning that in its English version, this animated movie features the best Batman, voiced by Kevin Conroy, and the best Joker, voiced by Mark Hamill.

It is somewhat regrettable that the movie was only briefly shown in theaters in the United States before moving to VHS, limiting its accessibility to many people upon its initial release.

However, over time, the film has gained recognition, and now you can watch it on Max. Its availability on streaming platforms allows a broader audience to enjoy and appreciate its unique qualities and contribution to the Batman legacy.