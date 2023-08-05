It is the best movie of all time and you can watch it on Prime Video

The best movie of all time is now available for streaming, and you can watch it through the Prime Video service. It’s not the first time the platform has included significant titles that have left a mark on the history of cinema and the industry.

Lately, Amazon has been betting on new titles, including thrillers and popular series, while also adding multiple classics to its catalog. Among them are some like Mortal Engines.

The film is a drama about business that shook the world when it debuted on the big screen in 1941. It was directed by Orson Welles, who also starred in the film alongside William Alland and Joseph Cotten.

Citizen Kane is one of the best movies in history

Citizen Kane is universally considered the best movie of all time, surpassing even The Godfather. It is a production that any self-proclaimed cinephile must watch, given its immense reputation in the world of cinema.

The film narrates the experiences of journalist Jerry Thompson, who tries to uncover the meaning behind Charles Foster Kane’s last word before he died. This journey takes us through the life of the media mogul and his pursuit of the common good, which later transforms into an authentic quest for power.

Why is Citizen Kane considered the best movie of all time?

There are countless reasons for it, but among the main ones, it stands out that it was the first movie that was not told in a linear way. Instead, the story is narrated through the memories shared by those involved with Kane to journalist Thompson.

Furthermore, the film challenged the genres that existed at that time, as it was difficult to categorize it since it jumped from biography to horror and even surrealism, something never seen before in cinema.