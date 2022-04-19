Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are going to star in a new romantic-comedy, ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, based on a German novel. Here, check out everything we know about this project.

After the success of movies such as ‘Marry Me’ or ‘The Lost City’, it seems like the romantic comedies are making a comeback to Hollywood. This time, Outlander’s lead man Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra, who recently appeared in 'Matrix: Resurrections,' are starring in a new rom-com called ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’.

The film, which was previously called ‘Text From You’, is based on a German film called SMS Fur Dich, which was also an adaptation from the 2009 German novel of the same name by Sofie Cramer. The script was written and directed by Jim Strouse.

The movie will also star Celine Dion. If you haven’t noticed by now the new title is the same as one of Dion’s hits. While there’s no much details about her role yet, it’s speculated she’s going to appear as herself. Here, check out all the details.

It’s All Coming Back to Me: Release date and synopsis

It’s All Coming Back to Me follows the story of a woman (Chopra), whose fiancé tragically dies and while coping with her grief, she starts sending text messages to his old phone number without knowing that it has already been given to another man (Heughan). The two meet but they can’t let go of the past.

The movie, which was filmed during 2021, will arrive on February 10, 2023, as Heughan himself confirmed on an Instagram post. During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Heughan also confirmed that Dion wrote a new song for the movie.

“She’s incredible, but she’s not only in the movie and she’s really good and extremely funny, but she’s also supplying the music for the movie,” he said. “She’s written a song especially for us… She was amazing, honestly,” he added.