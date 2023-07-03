It’s not Extraction 2: This Chris Hemsworth’s movie is trending on Netflix US within three days

With the release of Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth has been part of one of the most-watched movies of the year on Netflix. This action-thriller sequel not only has been in the Top 10 worldwide since its release, but it also has been praised by critics.

However, Hemsworth is no stranger to successful films and franchises. He, of course, is well-known for her role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With four movies, the god of thunder is one of their most beloved characters.

But, on Netflix, the oldest Hemsworth brother is triumphing with another fantasy film, in which he stars alongside Charlize Theron, Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt. Here, check out everything you need to know about this movie, which just was released on the platform.

The movie with Chris Hemsworth that is Top 6 on Netflix US

‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War’ is currently at the Top 6 spot on the most-watched list on Netflix, according to Flix Patrol. The movie also stars Nick Frost and Sam Claflin, who appears as King William.

The movie is a sequel of ‘Snow White and The Huntsman’, which stars Kristen Stewart as the main character. However, she didn’t return for the sequel. In the second film, the Huntsman Eric (Hemsworth) has to stop, alongside his wife Sara (Chastain), the wicked Freya (Blunt), who is sister of late Queen Ravenna (Theron).

The film was directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, who replaced Rupert Sanders, who helmed the first movie. It was his directorial debut, as he was a visual effects supervisor and second unit director on the first film.