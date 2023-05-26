Netflix has been going from success to success. A few weeks ago, The Mother, the action-drama movie starring Jennifer Lopez, was released, which captivated a large part of the audience and became the most watched movie on the platform worldwide.

Now, however, it was a Polish production that came to replace it. With a similar title, the story is full of violence and persecution. It was added to the service’s catalog just two days ago and is already ranked number 1.

It was directed by Mateusz Rakowicz (The Getaway King), who also wrote the screenplay, along with Lukasz M. Maciejewski. Actors Dariusz Chojnacki, Sebastian Dela, Szymon Wróblewski and Jowita Budnik are also part of the cast.

Mother’s Day is the most-watched movie on Netflix just two days after its premiere

Mother’s Day is the streaming platform’s most watched new movie worldwide. This is a Polish production, starring Agnieszka Grochowska, who we have already seen working in Upperdog and Beyond the Steppes.

This new work takes the #1 spot from The Mother, the Jennifer Lopez-led film, which remained at the top for weeks after its release. It was one of the audience’s favorites, but it seems that now there is a new story that has captured the audience’s heart.

“Nina, a secretive ex-NATO Special Operations agent, must use all her lethal skills to save her son who has been kidnapped by ruthless gangsters. Finding Max is a double chance for her. A chance for a new sense of adrenaline and the possibility of returning to life for her son, whom she must have had more”, describes the official synopsis published by IMDb.