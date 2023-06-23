It's one of the best movies in history and it's on Netflix

Netflix is continuously updating its catalog, and there are cinematic gems that often go unnoticed by many. This time, one of the movies has been rated by specialized critics as one of the best in history.

The critic James Christopher from The Times placed it among the top 100 on his list. Meanwhile, The New York Times’ Manohla Dargis described it as “a consummate work of art, one that transcends the historically tense context of its creation and has a pleasing aesthetic”.

It was released in 2007 and quickly became one of the most popular films in the history of the film industry. It won 114 awards and 138 nominations in total, 2 of which are Oscars.

One of the most iconic films in history is on Netflix right now

There Will Be Blood, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview and Paul Dano as Paul Sunday / Eli Sunday, is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and based on the 1927 novel Oil! written by Upton Sinclair.

The film, which took home Oscars for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Best Achievement in Cinematography in 2008, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The story narrates the life of an entrepreneur who transforms his life and becomes obsessed with becoming a millionaire through oil drilling and exploitation.