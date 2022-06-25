Recently, the members of BTS announced that they would be going their separate ways in the music industry. Today, J-Hope announced his upcoming solo album and drove the audience crazy. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

J-Hope, the artist from Gwangju, South Korea, is one of the most relevant members of the Bangtan Sonyeondan, as he is the main dancer and choreographer. He is also part of the group's musical development, being the third member of the Rap Line with Suga and Rap Monster.

He studied at the famous dance academy called Joy Dance Academy and before his debut he was a street dancer and performed under the name SmileHoya. He practiced Street Dance before his debut and even participated in 2 street dance groups before joining Big Hit, called GO Arts and NEURON.

He almost didn't make the legendary K-pop band, as he decided to withdraw from the debut lineup after he fell off a ladder and was permanently prevented from continuing as a B-Boy. permanently prevented from continuing as a B-Boy. So RM convinced Big Hit that BTS needed him.

J-Hope's new solo album: memes and reactions

Big Hit Music confirmed that the artist will be the first of BTS members to release an official solo album as they embark on other paths. "We would like to announce the release of Jack In The Box, j-hope's solo album. The band has turned the page of its new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first BTS member to star in this new journey and release his solo album. his solo album, as expressed in the album's title, represents his aspiration to break the mold and grow more", they said.

The band's fan club, dubbed ARMY, has gone crazy due to the rapper's great achievement. The artist reported that the album is scheduled to be released in mid-July. His fans believe that he might perform on July 31 at Loollapalooza -an annual music festival that takes place in Chicago- as J-Hope is one of the guests.

He will release a preview song on July 1 and two weeks later, Jack In The Box and the rest of the album tracks will be released on July 15. Here, check out the reactions and funniest memes: