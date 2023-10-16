Jacob Elordi's upcoming movies and TV shows: All the 'Euphoria' actor is doing next

Jacob Elordi is ready to leave behind his fame as Nate Jacobs in ‘Euphoria’ and fully embrace film stardom. He’s smoothly transitioning to more significant and prestigious roles, poised to become the next Hollywood star.

One of his highly anticipated movies is Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla,’ in which he portrays Elvis Presley. The film already garnered rave reviews at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and is set to be released on November 3.

In the same month, he’ll also appear in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn,’ alongside Barry Keoghan. The film, premiering on November 24, has also received positive reviews. However, Elordi’s journey is far from over. Here are all of his upcoming projects.

Jacob Elordi’s upcoming movies and TV shows

The Sweet East

Director Sean Price Williams brings you this film on December 1st. It’s about a high school senior who gets separated from her class trip and embarks on an adventure through American cities and woods. The cast includes Talia Ryder, Earl Cave, Simon Rex, Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy O. Harris, and Rish Shah.

He Went That Way

The late Jeffrey Darling directed this film, which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival to mixed reviews. However, there is no wide release date yet. It’s based on a real event where a guy with a performing chimp unwittingly gave a ride to a serial killer.

Directed by Daniel Minahan, this film also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle. It’s set in the 1950s and follows a newlywed couple, Lee and Muriel, as well as Lee’s brother, Julius. As they settle down in Kansas after Lee returns from the Korean War, secrets, affairs, and a dark twist in Julius and Muriel’s relationship unfold.

Oh, Canada

Paul Schrader wrote and directed this drama based on Russell Banks’ 2021 novel “Foregone.” It features Richard Gere, Jacob Elordi, and Uma Thurman. The story delves into the life of a troubled writer who fled to Canada to avoid the Vietnam War draft.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (TV Series)

Elordi leads a limited series adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s novel. He plays Dorrigo Evans, an army surgeon whose love affair with his uncle’s wife, Amy, sustains and haunts him during his time as a reluctant leader of prisoners in a Thai-Burmese camp in World War Two.

Parallel

Directed by Tom Green, this sci-fi thriller has been in production since 2021. Details are sparse.

Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria’s third season is on the horizon, but filming details are scarce. Jacob Elordi is set to return as Nate Jacobs.