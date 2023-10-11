Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith can be many things, but never boring. Their relationship, that goes way back to 1994, mind you, has been questioned many times by the media and the public, and they have been the object of several wild rumors and speculation. However, somehow, they always find a way to surprise people.

In the latest gossip about the couple, Pinkett Smith visited The Today Show on Oct. 11 to talk about her upcoming memoir “Worthy” (out on Oct. 17), and she revealed new details about her marriage… Shockingly admitting that her and Smith have been separated since 2016. While she said that there isn’t “a divorce on paper,” she said that they were “exhausted with trying” to work out their marriage.

She also explained that they weren’t ready to announce that to the world, as they were still trying to figure out their “how to be in partnership.” Sure, this comes as a big surprise, especially after all the Oscar-slap fuzz. But, as we said, this is hardly the first time the couple made news for something controversial. Here are other times that the couple had the Internet talking.

Jada and Will Smith’s relationship craziest moments

August Alsina reveals a relationship with Jada

This one makes more sense now, after knowing the separation. In June 2020, singer August Alsina claimed that he and Jada Smith had a romantic relationship, while she was still married to Smith. He said that he had “spoken to Will” about it, as the couple had a “life partnership” that didn’t involve “romanticism.” He even said that Will gave him his “blessing.”

However, Jada’s reps denied the claims to Page Six, saying that the claims were “absolutely not true.” The drama of this, which came after years of rumors of the couple having an open relationship, extended until the next month when Will and Jada sat down for her talk show Red Table Talk, which leads us to…

The admission of the ‘entanglement’

Even wilder than the rumors of infidelity (which weren’t the first ones, there were claims that Jada had a thing with Marc Anthony), it was the confession that occurred in the Red Table Talk in July 2020. Will admitted that they “were going to separate for a period of time,” while Jada said “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.…Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely.”

Will’s comments on the “open marriage” chat

After Will’s eponymous memoir came out in November 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviewed the actor and questioned him on the phrase “loving freedom.” He told her that people tend to allow more space in friendships than in romantic relationships, especially in marriage

He said: “People are trying to put something on it: ‘Will and Jada—what they doing with other people?’ Will and Jada ain’t really doing too much of nothing’. Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we’re doing it together in this lifetime no matter what.”

The Oscar Slap

No list of their controversies would be complete without the infamous Oscar-Slap. Unfortunately, this incident left a big mark on both pop culture and their relationship. Here’s the quick rundown: At the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock, while presenting, cracked a joke about Jada, who’s been open about her hair loss condition, saying she looked like the star of “G.I. Jane 2.” Will Smith wasn’t having it. He rushed up on stage, gave Chris a piece of his mind, and told him to “keep my wife’s name out of your f* mouth.”

Despite the media storm and reports that Jada wasn’t happy with Will’s reaction, the couple remained united, at least, publicly. The whole family, including children Willow and Jaden, accompanied the actor to his film’s Emancipation, and he and Jada were seen holding hands. And that was the latest from them…And that was the latest from them, until Jada’s recent comments about their separation.