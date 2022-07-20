Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend, has been on the lips of many fans of the actress, due to the relaxing and luxurious vacation they have planned on the beaches of Italy. Here we tell you everything you need to know about Jake, such as his age, his desire to be an actor, who makes up his family and much more.

Jake Bongiovi gained popularity after making official his engagement with actress and entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown. The two have been together for almost a year and in July they shared a beautiful and glamorous vacation on a yacht on the island of Sardinia, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The couple met through mutual friends and from that moment on they became inseparable. But Jake is not only known for his relationships, but also for his personality within the industry, as the actor wants to form an acting career.

On the other hand, the young man has quite a history of activism. He helped organize a nationwide student walkout to protest the rise of gun violence when he was a sophomore at Pennington High School.

Jake Bongiovi's age and family

Jacob Hurley was born on May 7, 2002, so he is currently 20 years old. As is already public knowledge, his father is Jon Bon Jovi, the famous 60-year-old rock singer, who has hits such as Livin' on a Prayer and It's My Life. His mother, Dorothea Hurley, is a famous Karate instructor.

Jake is the middle of four siblings: Stephanie Rose, Romeo Jon and Jesse. In 2020 he was accepted to Syracuse and plans to pursue a PhD. He has confessed on several occasions that he has no interest in following in his father's footsteps in the music industry.

Jake Bongiovi's social media and acting career

Bongiovi uses social networks a lot, especially Instagram and Tik Tok. The young man posted on his profile that he was an actor and has expressed multiple times that he has already embarked on his path in the world of acting.

So far, he has only participated in the television series PeopleTV in 2019, along with his father and brother Jesse. Where each one came out as himself. On the other hand, the actor often uses his Instagram profile, as he is seen sharing stories, photos, videos, anecdotes and special moments with his friends, family and partner.

The model was featured in Man About Town Magazine for the April 2022 issue and confessed his love for his vocation."I love movies. I love films. I grew up watching the greats. That’s really a special connection that I had growing up with my dad, even, is how we’d watch movies all the time. Every weekend we’d watch a movie and it was the classics, like The Blues Brothers, Animal House, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Then as I got older, I started to understand how wonderful artistic expression is within film. And that’s what really grasped me. Going out on these auditions and having the grit and the mindset to keep going, keep putting myself out there, is to try to be a part of that world", he said.