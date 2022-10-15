Bond, James Bond is back! As usual, the production company responsible for the franchise continues to search for the new 007 agent and rumors of who could be the actor in charge have already begun to circulate. In the meantime, check here how and where to watch the movies in order.

James Bond: How and where to watch all 007 movies in order

The James Bond franchise is one of the most extensive of all time. With a total of 25 films already made (not counting those yet to come), Agent 007 has had a long list of adventures. Multiple well-known actors have stepped into the shoes of the mysterious and dashing spy.

From Sean Connery, who starred in the first installments in 1962, to Daniel Craig, who will always be remembered as the iconic special agent of the last generation. Now, the production company in charge of making the films is looking for a new Bond and there are already some candidates on the list.

The fan favorite is Idris Elba, but it seems the Suicide Squad actor has little interest in the role. There are still no official contenders but several ideas have been installed in social networks, such as Henry Cavill, Tom Holland, Richard Madden and many others.

How and where to watch James Bond movies in chronological order

All movies, both old and new, are available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.Here, check how and where to watch all the films of agent 007 and those who have interpreted them:

1. Dr. No (1962)

2. From Russia with Love (1963)

3. Goldfinger (1964)

4. Thunderball (1965)

5. You Only Live Twice (1967)

6. On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

7. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

8. Live and Let Die (1973)

9. The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

10. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

11. Moonraker (1979)

12. For Your Eyes Only (1981)

13. Octopussy (1983)

14. A View to a Kill (1985)

15. The Living Daylights (1987)

16. Licence to Kill (1989)

17. Goldeneye (1995)

18. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

19. The World Is Not Enough (1999)

20. Die Another Day (2002)

21. Casino Royale (2005)

22. Quantum of Solace (2008)

23. Skyfall (2012)

24. Spectre (2015)

25. No Time to Die (2021)

