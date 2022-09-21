Fans are eager to know who will be the next actor to play James Bond next, but Idris Elba, one of the favorites to take on the role, doesn't seem to be interested in it. Here, check out his comments and what Bond producers have to say.

The search for the next James Bond is still on. After Daniel Craig’s last tenure as the beloved spy in No Time To Die, which was released in October 2021, fans have been obsessed about who will be the next actor to be agent 007. One of the biggest fan-favorites is Idris Elba, but it seems like he’s not too interested in the role.

Truth is that there’s no “official” contenders for the role yet. However, the Internet has been speculating and throwing ideas that go from Tom Holland to Tom Hardy, from Robert Pattinson to Henry Cavill, from Richard Madden to Sam Heughan.

In a new interview with Variety, producers of the spy franchise Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson spoke about their search for a new Bond, what they are looking for and why they think Elba doesn’t want to take on the role.

James Bond producers respond to Idris Elba comments about the role

While promoting his most recent film “Beast,” Elba answered some questions about the idea of him being the first Black James Bond, and he didn’t sound thrilled. “I have no more answers for it. I just tell people ‘aw, don’t ask me that.’ Because a lot of times it’s really lazy journalism,” he said on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast.

“I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I’ll give them some philosophy on why I don’t want to do it or why it’s a rumor. But most times now I tend not to talk about it,” he continued.

Asked about those comments, Broccoli said to Variety: “We love Idris. The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

The producer also said that casting an actor for the role is “about a reinvention, and ‘Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?’” To her, being the next Bond is a “big commitment,” especially as the character is "evolving just as men are evolving.”