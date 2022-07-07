James Caan has had a long and great career, has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in the industry and has given us great characters in his later years. Here we tell you where and how to see his best performances.

James Caan has been involved in major productions throughout his years as an actor, creating a flawless career and taking home multiple awards for his work. The 82-year-old actor passed away Wednesday night, according to a statement his family posted on social media. "The family appreciates the love and condolences and asks that his privacy continue to be respected during this difficult time", they posted.

Caan went down in film history thanks to his great acting skills, especially for one of his most iconic roles: Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. Several of his roles led him to be awarded more than once, with four Golden Globes, an Emmy and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He even received a movie star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

The American actor has done nothing but triumph in the industry. After participating in the 1972 classic, his figure became so popular that it allowed him to work in other outstanding productions such as Michael Mann's Thief and Rob Reiner's Misery.

Where and how to watch the best James Caan movies

The Godfather

Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name, focuses on the powerful Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone. When the don's youngest son, Michael, reluctantly joins the Mafia, he becomes involved in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. Although Michael tries to maintain a normal relationship with his wife, Kay, he is drawn deeper into the family business.

Available on Paramount Plus.

Misery

After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes, who claims to be his biggest fan. Annie brings him to her remote cabin to recover, where her obsession takes a dark turn when she discovers Sheldon is killing off her favorite character from his novels. As Sheldon devises plans for escape, Annie grows increasingly controlling, even violent, as she forces the author to shape his writing to suit her twisted fantasies.

Available on FuboTV and Hulu.

El Dorado

Heartless tycoon Bart Jason hires a group of thugs to force the MacDonald family out of El Dorado so he can claim their land. J.P. Harrah, the town's sheriff, is too deep in the throes of alcoholism to help the family. When Harrah's friend, noble elder gunfighter Cole Thorton, learns of the predicament, he travels to El Dorado with his upstart friend, Mississippi, to help Harrah clean up in time for a shootout against Jason's men.

Available on FuboTV.

Brian's Song

Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers are teammates on the mid-1960s Chicago Bears. At a time when professional football still bears a certain amount of race-based segregation, the growing friendship between the white Piccolo and the black Sayers, as well as their wives, Joy and Linda, becomes a symbol of harmony during the civil rights era. That bond grows stronger still when Piccolo receives some shattering and unexpected news.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Mickey Blue Eyes

English art dealer Michael Felgate is dumbfounded to learn that his girlfriend, Gina Vitale, cannot accept his marriage proposal because her entire family is involved with the Mafia. Undeterred and in love, Michael meets Gina's father, mob boss Frank, who immediately takes a shine to the young suitor. But before he can give his blessing, Frank has plans for Michael that may or may not end in wedding bells.

Available on HBO Max.

Rollerball

The year is 2018 in a futuristic society where corporations have replaced countries. A violent futuristic game known as Rollerball is the recreational sport of the world, with teams representing various areas. One player, Jonathan E., fights for his personal freedom and threatens the corporate control.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Thief

A highly skilled jewel thief, Frank longs to leave his dangerous trade and settle down with his girlfriend, Jessie. Eager to make one last big score in order to begin living a legitimate life, Frank reluctantly associates with Leo, a powerful gangster. Unfortunately for Frank, Leo wants to keep him in his employ, resulting in a tense showdown when he finally tries to give up his criminal activities once and for all.

Available on Tubi, Hoopla and Kanopy.

Cinderella Liberty

A sailor falls in love with a prostitute but finds it difficult to cope when she resumes her former lifestyle after they are married. When they first meet over a game of pool, she takes him home, where he gets to know her young son, and romance quickly blossoms between the grown-ups. Once hitched, she carries on as before and the sailor prevails upon an old navy colleague for help.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Elf

Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs, a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

Available on HBO Max.

Hide in Plain Sight

Tom Hacklin is a blue-collar worker in Buffalo, N.Y., whose estranged wife, Ruthie, has taken up with a local mobster, Jack Scolese. When Scolese agrees to testify against his former Mafia bosses, the state puts him in the witness protection program along with Ruthie and the two children she shares with Tom. Trouble is, Tom has no idea where they've gone, and, since no one will tell him, he's forced to seek them out on his own.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Funny Lady

In this sequel to "Funny Girl," Fanny Brice is now a huge star on Broadway whose fortunes have taken a hit from the Great Depression. After a whirlwind romance, Fanny marries Billy Rose, and the two agree to collaborate on a show. Despite the show's early struggles, Fanny makes it a success, but the sudden fame puts a strain on her marriage -- especially when Billy learns she still has feelings for her ex-husband, Nick.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Gambler

New York City English professor Axel Freed outwardly seems like an upstanding citizen. But privately Freed is in the clutches of a severe gambling addiction that threatens to destroy him. After a heavy loss betting on basketball, he relies on his mother to bail him out to the tune of $44,000. Unfazed, he continues to gamble recklessly, winning big at a casino, only to blow it all just as quickly. When his debts become more than he can handle, the loan sharks begin to circle.

Available on Hoopla.