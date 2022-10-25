After Walter Hamada's exit as the DC head of Warner Bros., James Gunn will be the leader of the division alongside producer Peter Safran. Here's what you need to know.

James Gunn is the new head of DC Studios: What you need to know

Filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will now lead DC Studios, a newly formed division at Warner Bros, that will replace DC Films, first reported The Hollywood Reporter. They will serve as co-chairs and co-CEOs in charge of all DC’s film, TV and animation. Per the report, Gunn will be in charge of the creative side, while Safran will focus on business and production.

The move comes a week after Walter Hamada’s exit as DC Films boss last week and in the middle of the Warner Bros. Discovery merge. As it has been reported several times, the studio is looking to create a similar approach to Marvel Studios, with a more intertwined universe and sagas.

Currently, there are other DC universes in the works. Todd Phillips’ Joker won’t be supervised by Gunn and Safran, but Warners film co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. Meanwhile, per the report, it’s unclear who will supervise Matt Reeves’ Batman Universe, which is developing a sequel and spin-off.

James Gunn’ movies and TV shows

Gunn has been one of the most successful directors adapting comic books franchises. He is behind Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, including the upcoming Christmas Special and the third installment due to May 2023 (after being fired, more on that later).

During his brief rift with Disney, he went to DC and worked on “The Suicide Squad” (2021), that was beloved by fans and critics. He also developed the spin-off "Peacemaker," which was also a great success and he’s working on a second season. As directors, other works include horror-comedy film "Slither" (2006), and "Super" (2010), as well as the BBC series "The Tromaville Cafe."

What was James Gunn’s controversy with Disney?

In 2018, Gunn was fired momentarily by Disney due to the resurface of a series of decade-old tweets in which the director made jokes about pedophile, domestic abuse, rape and other sensible topics. After being fired, Gunn said that, “I understand and accept the business decisions taken today,” and that he “regretted” the tweets “because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

However, he was rehired after “Guardians” cast members, among others, came out in his support and they penned a letter asking for his reinstatement. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he recalled how he felt after being fired. “It was unbelievable. And for a day, it seemed like everything was gone. Everything was gone,” Gunn said.