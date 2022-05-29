The first part of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ introduces new characters, including Peter Ballard portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower. Here, check out everything you need to know about the actor such as age, height, movies and more.

The first volume of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ was released on Friday and fans can’t stop talking about it. Joining the main cast, there are fresh faces in Upside Down such as Joseph Quinn and Amybeth McNulty. However, if someone has stolen the show is Jamie Campbell Bower.

Bower plays Peter Ballard, who works at the psychiatric hospital. According to Netflix’s official description, without giving away any spoilers, Ballard is a “caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?”.

If you already binge watch all the episodes of this first volume, you know that Bower’s character has big storylines this season and he’s receiving praise for his work on the show. So, here, learn more about the actor and musician.

How old is Jamie Campbell Bower?

Jamie Campbell Bower is a 34-year-old British actor. He was born on November 22, 1988 in London. He started his career in 2007, when he was cast in ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s movies: Twilight, Harry Potter and more

Bower is not a stranger to big franchises. He played Caius in the Twilight franchise and a young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2, and in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. He also appeared in Camelot and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s height?

He is 6 feet tall, according to the Harry Potter Wiki. The actor is also a musician. He recently started his singing career after the split of his band Counterfeit in 2020. He is also interested in photography.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s dating life: With who has been the actor linked?

According to US Weekly, the actor was engaged to Bonnie Wright, whom he met at the set of Harry Potter in 2011. However, the couple broke up one year later. Then, he also dated his ‘Shadow and Bones’ co-star Lily Collins, for five years in an on-off relationship until ending things in 2018. He was also linked romantically to tattoo artist Ruby Quilter.