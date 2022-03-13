While Robert Pattinson says he was often left behind, Jamie Dornan differs with him about their early days in Hollywood when they used to hang out with Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox and Eddie Redmayne. Here, check out the story.

If someone is one of the biggest movie stars right now is Robert Pattinson. After the premiere of ‘The Batman’, fans have finally watched the 35-year-old actor’s take on Bruce Wayne and his performance has been praised, with many people wanting a sequel.

However, before the British actor became a household name, he had to make his way in Hollywood. And it turns out he did it alongside other A-listers: Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, Charlie Cox and Jamie Dornan.

They all have opened up about how they used to live together and hang out while making auditions and trying to breakthrough. And during 'The Batman' promo tour, Pattinson recently shared that he was often left behind for being younger than the rest of them but Jaime Dornan recalls differently.

Jamie Dornan says Robert Pattinson was "too successful for us early on"

Dornan, who stars in ‘Belfast’, went to the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and talked with Access Hollywood about the early days in Hollywood with his famous pals. And he didn’t agree with Robert's comment saying he was left behind when they went to clubs.

“That’s not true. Eddie Redmayne is the older of us, Garfield is younger than me and Rob’s a couple of years younger," he told the interviewer. “We never left him at home, why would you leave him at home? He was the good-looking one (laughs). He got us all in, he got us all the attention. He was too successful for us early on.”

In an interview with Access Pattinson said that he didn’t actually live with them, but he was occasionally invited. “I was a bit younger than them. I’d come to a party but then they all would go to a bar and they’d say ‘see you later’ and I would be like ‘ok, I just go home,'" he joked.