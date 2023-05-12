Despite all the reports about Jamie Foxx‘s health that have been circulating on the internet in recent days, the actor‘s family has spoken out and revealed what the reality is. He has apparently already been released from the Atlanta hospital to which he was transferred at the end of April.

Almost a month ago, news broke that the 55-year-old star had suffered a medical complication, which was a stroke. He was on the set of his next movie, Back in Action, when the accident occurred and had to be restarted in the middle of filming.

Several media had assured that both his daughter Corinne, as well as those close to him, were preparing for the worst. Since her health did not seem to be improving and the doctors did not have much faith in the following procedures. However, none of this turned out to be true.

Corinne Foxx assured that her father is well and has entered recovery

The actor’s daughter confirmed through an Instagram story that her fatheris feeling much better and has already entered the recovery process. Despite the statement, Corinne has not informed if he is doing any kind of rehabilitation or physiotherapy while he is out of the hospital.

The actress posted on her social networks, “Update from the family: Sad to see how te media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thank’s for everyone’s prayers and support”.

She also wrote that they will soon make an interesting work-related announcement. Will we see them performing together? Well.. we will have to wait until more details of the project and Jamie’s health are revealed.