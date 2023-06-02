Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for a few weeks now and his health condition has been a delicate subject to talk about. His family has come out to deny the news on several occasions. Especially his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

One of the last reports posted by the 29-year-old actress claimed that her father was improving rapidly and had even been playing pickleball. However, it seems that this is no longer the case.

AJ Benza, a Hollywood journalist, shared that a source close to the 55-year-old actor said that after receiving a vaccine, he experienced several health complications. So he would be partially paralyzed and blind.

How is Jamie Foxx’s health condition?

According to the journalist, Foxx would have refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but he was forced to do so due to the necessary requirements on a movie set, which would coincide with the filming schedule of “Back in Action” for Netflix with Cameron Diaz, who was shooting when the health problems were reported.

During the Dr. Drew Pinsky show, Benza said that Jamie Foxx developed a blood clot in his brain after receiving the vaccine and claimed that all the details come from an informant in the actor’s room, who is in Foxx’s innermost circle.

Recently, Mike Tyson also said that Foxx had a stroke. It was on June 11th when Foxx was admitted to a hospital due to an unknown and mysterious medical complication, and since then, his health status has been kept secret.