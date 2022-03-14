Director Jane Campion made a controversial comment while accepting the Best Director prize at the Critics Choice Awards regarding the Williams sisters. However, she's now apologizing for it. Here, check out the full story.

Director Jane Campion is enjoying her awards season after winning the Golden Globes, Directors Guild of America Awards and the BAFTA Film Awards for her piece ‘The Power of the Dog’. However, she caused outrage on social media after making an unlucky comment during her acceptance speech for her latest prize at the Critics Choice Awards 2022.

While accepting the prize for Best Director, Campion took a moment to salute her “fellow, fellow, fellow” nominees, or “the guys,” (as she was the only female nominee in the category) and then acknowledged the “incredible women” being recognized on Sunday night, she referred to the Williams sisters, who were attending the ceremony to support ‘King Richard’, the film about their father Richard Williams (which they also produced).

She said, “Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels. However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to.” While her comment was supposed to be a joke, the camera focused on Venus not receiving it lightly and many fans on social media felt it was disrespectful to the duo, which are considered some of the greatest players of all time.

Campion said she didn’t mean to “minimize” Serena and Venus

According to Deadline and Variety, Campion made a statement apologizing to the tennis stars. Also, editor Matt Neglia said the director talked with both players during the after-party and everything seemed okay between them. Transcript via Deadline:

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”

Let’s remember that both Venus and Serena have played against men in the mixed doubles and they have won. Serena won Wimbledon and the US Open once, and the extinct Hopman Cup twice. While Venus also won two Grand Slams in the mixed doubles (Australian Open and Roland Garros), and the silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016.