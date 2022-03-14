'The Power of The Dog' is the first film from writer and director Jane Campion, so many people could be unfamiliar with her previous work. Here, check out a list of all her previous movies.

The 2022 Oscars' race is almost coming to an end, with the ceremony set to be held on March 27 and back at the Theater Dolby in Los Angeles. Among this year’s nominees, The Power of The Dog directed by Jane Campion is one of the big favorites to take home various awards in several categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

New Zealander Campion is considered one of Hollywood’s iconoclasts and has built a body of work that tackles different themes and genres, including historical dramas, thrillers, romances and, now, with The Power of the Dog, westerns.

Since her first works in the 1980s, Campion’s films have received praise and she has been critically and internationally acclaimed. ‘The Piano’ (1993) is arguably her most famous film, which made her the first woman to ever win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival.

List of Jane Campion's movies (feature films)

According to journalist Molly Turner, Campion’s films “tend to examine gender and power through a female perspective with a naturalistic style and feel, anchored by strong performances at the center.” She has also made several shorts and documentaries, however, here we’re only going to enlist her feature films.

The Power of The Dog (2021)

This film, her first with Netflix, is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name. It premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, where Campionn won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. She has won every award of the season for it, and she’s favorite to also take the Oscar.

Sweetie (1989)

Her first feature film was also well-received and it follows the story of Kay (Karen Colston), who gets a fortune reading and then changes the course of her life when she falls in love with Louis (Tom Lycos), believing they are destined for each other.

An angel at My Table (1990)

Her second feature film was critically acclaimed and won multiple accolades, including the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is about the life of writer Janet Frame, and it’s based on her three autobiographies.

The Piano (1993)

This period drama film follows a mute Scottish woman who has an arranged marriage to a frontiersman, which makes her travel to a remote part of New Zealand with her young daughter. Campion not only won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, the movie also won three Academy Awards, including Original Screenplay for Campion.

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

This film is an adaptation of Henry James’ novel. It has a fantastic cast, including Nicole Kidman as the lead. It tells the story of Isabel Archer, a young woman who travels to Europe and is manipulated by her friend.

Holy Smoke! (1999)

Holy Smoke! is a comedy-drama film starring Kate Winslet and Harvey Keitel. It’s about an American exit counselor (Keitel) who attempts to deprogram a young Australian woman (Winslet) who has been indoctrinated into a new age cult in India.

In the Cut (2003)

This film is a psychological thriller film starring Meg Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Kevin Bacon. It’s an adaptation of the 1995 novel of the same name by Susanna Moore. It follows the story of an English teacher who starts a relationship with a detective investigating a series of murders in her Manhattan neighborhood.

Bright Stars (2009)

Campion's last film before ‘The Power of The Dog’, is based on the last three years of the life of poet John Keats and his romantic relationship with Fanny Brawne. It stars Ben Whishaw as Keats and Abbie Cornish as Fanny.