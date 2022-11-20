On Sunday afternoon, news broke of the passing of Jason David Frank, who brought the green Power Ranger to life in the 1990s. Here, check out what has happened to the 49-year-old actor.

Jason David Frank played one of the most popular characters of the 90's: Tommy Oliver, better known as the green Power Ranger. The actor was who starred, along with his six main companions, in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. During Sunday afternoon, his representative Justine Hunt announced his death, at the age of 49.

TMZ reached out to his agent who confirmed the tragic news. In a statement he shared "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we accept the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans dearly. He will be truly missed".

The actor participated in the first three series of the franchise and that opened the doors for him to continue appearing in special participations. Then came the most extensive return, when he appeared in Power Rangers: Dino Thunder. After the news of his death, many fans and colleagues highlighted Frank's contribution to the saga, being the definitive face of the story.

What was Jason David Frank's cause of death?

According to "sources with direct knowledge", the actor allegedly took his own life at his home in Texas. Frank was only 49 years old and was going through a very difficult situation, as he was trying to cope with a strong depression. This year he had to face a divorce process with his second wife, Tammie.

After his representative confirmed the event, several of his friends and colleagues have dedicated some words to him. Walter Jones, who played the black Ranger in the series, wrote "I can't believe it. My heart is saddened to have lost another member of our special family".

While Brian Butler-Au communicated on the networks "Very sad to hear of the passing of my friend and client Jason David Frank. Jason was a martial artist best known for playing Tommy on 'Power Rangers'. I had the pleasure of being his manager for the fights where he competed. If anyone you know is depressed, please contact them".

On the other hand, Mike Bronzouilis, who was the actor's trainer, assured that Jason sent him a message hours before his body was found, but he was never able to contact him. "Rest in peace, my brother. I'm still in shock. He called me, left me a message and I took too long. Jason was a good friend to me and I will miss him. Love and prayers to his wife, Tammie, and children", he said goodbye.

What happened to Jason David Frank?

Frank was preparing to attend the next edition of the Paraguay Comic-Con, because after seeing him in the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as the green Ranger, the fans became obsessed and gave him a lot of fame. He became the leader of the group of superheroes and was a phenomenon among teenagers and children.

After being present for three seasons and 123 episodes, he never tried to leave the franchise. He participated in editions such as Wild Force and Ninja Steel, as well as in the movie reboot titled Power Rangers.

He was always a great fan of martial arts and had a lot of knowledge of it. For that reason he began to run a dojo, where he developed a new fighting style that was nicknamed Toso Kune Do. Whenever he could, he would go to different Comic Cons to reminisce about his days as a Ranger for the enjoyment of the followers of the mythical series.