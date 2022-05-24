Jason Momoa has become one of the most popular actors thanks to his roles in projects such as 'Games of Thrones' and 'Aquaman'. Here, check out how much he has made during his career.

Jason Momoa is known best for his roles as Khal Drogo in 'Games of Thrones' and as the DC’s superhero ‘Aquaman’. The Hawaii-born actor will be back as Arthur in the sequel for ‘The Lost Kingdom’, alongside Amber Heard, set to be released in 2023.

The first ‘Aquaman’ came in 2018 and it became an undeniable success, earning $1.1 billion worldwide. The sequel wrapped up filming in January and was first expected to come out on December 16, the same day as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. However, it was pushed back due to delays in post-production.

Either way, Momoa doesn’t have to worry much as he has various jobs coming in, including a role in the upcoming 'Fast X,' the 10th installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. With such a CV, many people wonder how much the actor has made during his career. Check out the answer here.

Jason Momoa’s net worth and salary from Aquaman

The 42-year-old actor has amassed a fortune during his career, with an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, this is the combination between him and his soon to be ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

While Momoa has an impressive net worth, this wasn’t always like that. He confessed he struggled to get jobs after his exit from GOT, as he told InStyle: “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Luckily for him, he became part of the DC family. According to Glamour magazine, it was reported that he made $15 million for the first ‘Aquaman’ and similar figures are expected from the sequel. From one of his latest roles, in the Apple TV+ series ‘See’, which has been renewed for a second season, he reportedly makes $600,000 per episode, according to the same source.