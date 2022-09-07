While many fans were disappointed about “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom” being delayed until 2023, Jason Momoa still has a film coming up this year. Check out everything you need to know about “Slumberland.”

Jason Momoa’s new film: Everything you need to know about ‘Slumberland’

While Warner Discovery has moved the release of “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom” to 2023, Jason Momoa fans will still have the chance to watch the actor in a new project this year. The “Games of Thrones” star will appear in the upcoming Netflix’s film, “Slumberland.”

Momoa, who gained worldwide recognition for his role of Kla Droho and Aquaman, most recently appeared in “Dune,” as Duncan Idaho. He will also have a role in “Fast X,” the 10th installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

However, in “Slumberland” Momoa will move away from his action persona and will explore another side of him. The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, who is best known for helming the final three movies in the "Hunger Games" franchise. Check out everything we know about it.

What is ‘Slumberland’ about?

The story, which is an adaptation of the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, follows a little girl who embarks on a fantastical journey through dreams with the hope to find her father and see him again.

Slumberland cast: Who will be in the movie?

Marlow Barkley will star as Nema, a gender-flipped version of Nemo. Meanwhile, Momoa will portray Flip, a nine-foot-tall creature who joins young Nemo on her adventures. The rest of the cast consists of: Kyle Chandler as Nemo, Nema's father; Weruche Opia as Agent Green, India de Beaufort and Chris O'Dowd.

When is ‘Slumberland’ with Jason Momoa coming out?

‘Slumberland’ with Jason Momoa will premiere on Netflix on November 18, 2022. The movie was originally planned for an earlier release, as filming was supposed to start in March 2020. However, the pandemic delayed production until 2021.