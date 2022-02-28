15-year-old actor Javon Walton has gained fame thanks to his portrayal of Ashtray in HBO's drama Euphoria. However, after the Season 2 finale, it's unlikely he will come back. Here, check out what are his upcoming projects.

Season 2 of Euphoria came to an end and we won’t watch another batch of episodes until 2024, when its third season drops. The finale came with, spoilers ahead, an inevitable death: Fez’s little brother Ashtray, portrayed by Javon “Wanna” Walton.

Walton, who started on the role of Ash when he was thirteen and now he’s fifteen, is one of many Euphoria’s actors who has reached global fame thanks to the series. Sidney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Agnus Cloud, all of them are becoming the next superstars.

The actor, who is also interested in boxing, hasn’t had many roles in TV yet. Euphoria was his first big gig. He had the lead role in Amazon Prime’s series Utopia and voiced Pugsley Addams in the film ‘The Addams Family 2’. Here, check out what he’s going to do next after the fatal fate of his character in Euphoria.

Javon Walton will have a role in ‘Umbrella Academy’

In a new interview with Esquire, Walton discussed his future and Ashtray’s ending in the Season 2 finale. While the actor says he isn’t sure his character is actually dead, he says that in the case he is, he’s going to be “jealous” of his friends watching Season 3. And if he’s not, which is unlikely, he thinks Ashtray will be a fugitive and try to reunite with Fez.

In the meantime, Walton will have a secret role in Season 3 of Umbrella Academy, the superhero dramedy with Elliot Page. Talking to Esquire, Walton said that people aren’t going to expect his next character: “People will think I'm going to be part of the other academy and all this other stuff. But it's something that people aren't really expecting."

He also says that the Umbrella Academy cast was “phenomenal” to work with. However, that’s not the only project he has in hand. He will also star in ‘Samaritan’ alongside Sylvester Stallone. The movie will be out August 26.

On the other hand, Walton also declared that he would like to take on Robin if Robert Pattinson’s Batman needed one. "I want to play a superhero so bad though! Robin could be cool (...) I could be the next Robin," he said to the magazine.